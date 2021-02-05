Gilreath Family Dentistry of Marietta announced that CEO and founding dentist Dr. Paul Gilreath has earned the distinction of Platinum Invisalign Provider for 2020-2021.
To achieve this elite designation, doctors must complete a minimum threshold of 60 or more Invisalign cases in the preceding six months. He is currently the only Invisalign Platinum Dentist Provider in the North Georgia area and one of two Dentist Providers in Georgia.
Gilreath is the founder of Gilreath Family Dentistry located near Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
Invisalign is the largest clear aligner orthodontic company in the world. It uses sets of clear plastic aligners to achieve tooth movement, providing comfort to the patient and the ability to remove the plastic aligner trays while one eats and brushes. The aligners are virtually invisible and are the preferred option of tooth movement for most adults and many teens.
Gilreath provides Invisalign treatment to both adult and teen patients.
For more information, visit www.gilreathdental.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.