Dr. Wayne G. Suway, located at 1820 The Exchange SE, Suite 600 in the Cumberland area, was recently designated as a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine.
The ABDSM is the leading national testing organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy. Earning Diplomate status from the ABDSM in an honor that recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine.
While CPAP machines are the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine estimates up to 50% of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. In contract to a machine, oral appliances are a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. Patients like oral appliance therapy because it is comfortable, easy to wear, quiet, portable and easy to care for.
Patients with loud snoring and diagnosed sleep apnea sufferers with difficulty tolerating CPAP machines can contact Dr. Suway at 678-401-7615.
