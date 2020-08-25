As paramedics, EMTs, firefighters and health care professionals continue to face the pandemic, Cobb County-based EMS Technology Solutions is taking action to assist these heroes with its operations management solution, Operative IQ.
The platform, designed specifically for public safety and first responders, can help track PPE usage in the field, assist with usage forecasting and streamline supply purchasing.
Operative IQ captures supply availability and usage data through a simple mobile application accessed by field providers. The administrative side of the system manages operational data to provide real-time alerts when supply levels are getting low. This allows management to allocate resources to other facilities or restock supplies at a quicker rate.
Operative IQ streamlines the purchasing process by generating purchase orders based on established par levels, reorder points and actual usage data. With increased national supply demand and longer order lead times, this tool enables providers to accurately forecast and plan for supply needs.
EMS Technology Solutions has recently been named to the Inc. 5000 list of The Fastest Growing Companies in America for the second year in a row. It is also up for an Innovation award by industry publication EMS World for its strides in adapting RFID technology to meet emergency medicine needs.
