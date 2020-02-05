Tiffani Hudson of Acworth, a senior vice president at Bank of America in Atlanta, is celebrating 25 years with the company.
She began her tenure in 1994 at Bank of America as a telemarketer in Newark, Delaware and has held various leadership positions since then. After moving to Georgia in 2003, she continued her career with the bank as the site leader for customer satisfaction in Kennesaw and then as the consumer market manager for the Northwest Atlanta market, leading sales and service for more than 15 financial centers.
She has served as the Georgia representative for the bank’s Associate Engagement and Inclusion Council and won many awards, including a Performance Excellence Award in 2018.
Hudson currently oversees part of the national strategy and initiatives team that supports Consumer and Small Business. In this role, she partners with the Rewards and Financial Center leadership teams and 72 Rewards Champions across the franchise, to deliver and manage rewards initiatives.
