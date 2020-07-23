American Express and the Women Presidents’ Organization recently announced the annual list of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-owned/Led Businesses.
Xtreme Solutions Inc., 2859 Paces Ferry Road SE in the Cumberland area, ranked No. 9 on the list. The company, led by Phyllis Newhouse, provides cyber education, research and training solutions.
The companies on this year’s list spanned across a range of industries including healthcare, technology and consulting. From January to December 2019, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $3.8 billion in revenues and collectively employed more than 17,000 people.
