Reanah Kellogg of Marietta was award this year's Supervisory Excellence Award by Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.
The annual award recognizes supervisors who demonstrate a commitment to Devereux's core values, instill pride and foster personal and professional growth and development. Nominated by employees across the organization, honorees demonstrate a commitment to the organization's mission and servant leadership principles.
Kellogg began her career as a direct support professional at Devereux Georgia and was promoted to campus supervisor in 2016.
