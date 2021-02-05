Marietta attorney Jason Doss with The Doss Firm received an important and favorable ruling this week in a federal class action lawsuit with national implications related to how businesses sell health insurance to individuals looking for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
On Feb. 1, a Florida federal judge certified multiple classes for hundreds of thousands of health insurance customers accusing a Tampa-based health carrier of running a $150 million scam to get them to buy shoddy insurance policies. The ruling is the latest chapter in a lawsuit that Ohio resident Elizabeth Belin and others filed in June 2019 against Health Plan Intermediaries Holdings LLC, its parent Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and their founder and former president Michael Kosloske.
The customers allege the defendants either directed or at least aided a conspiracy with Simple Health Plans LLC, which misled them and tens of thousands of other customers into buying insurance plans that cost hundreds of dollars a month in premiums but covered almost none of their medical expenses.
The consumers allege the defendants violated multiple provisions of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and they assert common law counts alleging among other things, breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment.
