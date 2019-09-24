ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, announced the appointment of RJ Patel of Prestigious Cleaning Team in Kennesaw to the 2019-20 ISSA Residential Cleaning Council.
The council represents the residential cleaning industry through ARCSI, a division of ISSA.
Patel has been an active member of ARCSI for 13 years. He has served as a conference speaker, newsletter author, committee and task force member. From 2010 to 2016, he served as a member of the ARCSI Board of Directors and as chair of the ISSA Residential Cleaning Council for 2017-18.
He also serves as chair of The Bullock Hope House Board of Directors. He also served as chair of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Northwest Area Council in 2016, president of the Swift Cantrell Foundation from 2010-2013, chair of the Cobb County Jury Commissioners from 2008-2014 and member of the Kennesaw State University Presidents’ Community Advisory Board from 2008-2018.
Prestigious Cleaning Team was founded by Asha and RJ Patel in 2003. In 2015, it was named the Business of the Year by the Kennesaw Business Association and in 2012, 2014 and 2015, it was honored with one of 10 Sam Olens-Georgia Trend Community Service awards.
For more information, visit pctclean.com.
