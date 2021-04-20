Jessica Kirk of Marietta has joined OfficeSpace Software as chief marketing officer.

Based in Atlanta, home to OfficeSpace’s new corporate headquarters, Kirk brings nearly two decades of experience in B2B technology marketing across numerous industries and organizations to OfficeSpace. She is responsible for global marketing operations to drive growth and build brand recognition for the company, focusing on company differentiation, messaging and presence in the market.

