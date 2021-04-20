Jessica Kirk of Marietta has joined OfficeSpace Software as chief marketing officer.
Based in Atlanta, home to OfficeSpace’s new corporate headquarters, Kirk brings nearly two decades of experience in B2B technology marketing across numerous industries and organizations to OfficeSpace. She is responsible for global marketing operations to drive growth and build brand recognition for the company, focusing on company differentiation, messaging and presence in the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.