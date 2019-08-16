Marietta-based LoadUp was ranked No. 118 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The tech-enabled junk removal company was ranked the sixth fastest growing in the state of Georgia with an average of 2,929% revenue growth over the last three years.
“LoadUp was founded on a mission to provide the most transparent, convenient and affordable junk removal solution on the market," said Greg Workmon, LoadUp founder and CEO. "Our commitment to tech innovation has allowed us to deliver on that promise to customers, while rapidly expanding into new markets and service offerings. To be included on such a respected list is both meaningful and a testament to the hard work of our incredible team, of which I couldn’t be more proud.”
The startup’s growth can be attributed to three firsts in the junk removal industry.
LoadUp is currently the only company to offer a guaranteed, upfront, per-item price for junk removal before customers ever book an appointment. It is also the only junk removal company that uses crowdsourcing to recruit independent licensed and insured haulers. It is also the only one to coordinate haulers through proprietary software similar to systems utilized by rideshare companies. This leaner workforce and supply chain has allowed the company to charge customers 20% to 30% less than competitors with no compromise in quality or coverage.
Founded in 2014, LoadUp has served over 70,000 customers with over 270 driver teams in over 170 U.S. cities.
For more information, visit https://goloadup.com/.
