On Oct. 16, Lincoln Tech and Johnson Controls held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Lincoln Tech Marietta Campus, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE in Marietta, to unveil a brand-new classroom.
The classroom is designed to provide hands-on training technologies for Lincoln Tech students as part of the companies’ broader partnership to build the technical workforce of the future.
