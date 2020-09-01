Lidl, the German-based discount grocery store chain, is getting ready to open its doors in east Cobb and will have another store in Marietta by the end of next year.
East Cobb and Marietta are two of six Georgia locations scheduled to open by the end of 2021, according to the supermarket. The Georgia stores will create 200 new jobs, Lidl said in a statement.
In that time, Lidl plans to open 50 new stores across the East Coast, representing a $500 million investment and about 2,000 new jobs.
At the east Cobb supermarket, at Johnson Ferry Road, signs indicate the store will open soon, though Lidl has not announced an opening date. The store is hiring, with jobs starting at $17 an hour with benefits including health insurance for both full-time and part-time positions.
The Marietta store is at 670 Whitlock Avenue at what used to be a strip mall. The company broke ground at the site in March.
The other Georgia locations opening by the end of next year will be in Duluth, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Woodstock.
Lidl already has two locations in south Cobb: one at 2641 Powder Springs Road SW near Powder Springs and one at 4844 Floyd Road SW in Mableton.
Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries. It opened its first stores in the United States in 2017.
