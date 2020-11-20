The Lidl grocery store chain has announced an opening date for its new store on Whitlock Avenue.
The store at 670 Whitlock Ave SW, will open its doors at 8 a.m. Dec. 2, after a ribbon-cutting in front of the store at 7:40 a.m.
The Marietta Lidl's hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
The store is Lidl's 12th Atlanta-area location following a recent opening in east Cobb on Johnson Ferry Road.
“Marietta welcomes the opening of the much anticipated Lidl Grocery Store to our community and surrounding neighborhoods,” Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said in a statement. “Lidl is a well-known and quality purveyor of quality groceries and will be a great addition to our retail community.”
The grand opening includes giveaways and other offers for customers. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, and receive other giveaways.
According to Lidl, the majority of its products are sourced from the U.S., and a study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed that Lidl's prices were up to 45% lower than nearby national grocers. The store offers new food and non-food specials every Wednesday.
Lidl employees start at $17 an hour and have benefits including health insurance for both full-time and part-time positions.
For a detailed overview of Lidl's COVID-19 protective measures, visit https://www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.
