Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union recently named Ryan Napier as its new vice president of human resources.
Napier has over 10 years of experience in human resources and specializes in innovative talent recruitment, employee relations, human resource information systems and organizational development. Most recently, he led the human resources and recruitment efforts at Lake Trust Credit Union - a Michigan-based $2 billion financial institution with approximately 450 employees.
He is a graduate of Central Michigan University and holds both the SHRM-CP and sHRBP certifications - two industry-standard displays of expertise in the human resources field.
For current openings, visit LGEccu.org/careers.
