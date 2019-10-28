Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union recently named Keith Edwards as its new vice president of finance.
Edwards has extensive knowledge in balance sheet management that is supported by 20 years of experience in the branch/retail environment and credit union regulation, including time spent working for the National Credit Union Administration. He most recently led treasury efforts at Redstone Federal Credit Union, an Alabama-based financial institution holding $5.2 billion in assets.
“As a not-for-profit financial institution, we absolutely take our accounting and finance practices seriously, and that, of course, includes the people we hire to manage them," said Sean Ferrell, LGE’s chief financial officer. "We are excited about the unique skills and knowledge Keith brings to LGE as someone with both in-depth credit union and regulatory experience under his belt.”
Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science in banking and finance from Troy University, and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University.
For more information, visit LGEccu.org.
