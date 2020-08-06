Cobb-based LGE Community Credit Union recently announced its plans to install Synexis Microbial Reduction Systems in its branch locations across metro Atlanta.
The installations are set to be completed later this month.
The Synexis Systems being installed at each branch location uses the safe, patented Dry Hydrogen Peroxide technology to essentially create an immune system for a controlled environment to effectively reduce airborne and surface bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus.
Synexis technology takes what is naturally in the environment, ambient oxygen and humidity, to create Hydrogen Peroxide Gas or Dry Hydrogen Peroxide. DHP becomes part of the environment and starts to safely eliminate pathogens as soon as they enter the branch location.
The Synexis system is also UL Certified to produce no ozone and works continuously without disruptions to member service.
For more information, visit LGEccu.org/COVID-19 or synexis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.