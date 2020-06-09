Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union was recently honored with two national awards for its 2019 marketing efforts.
LGE was recognized with two Credit Union National Association 2020 Diamond Awards, which recognize outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry. LGE received awards in the “Video (Non-Commercial) – Single” and “Website” categories.
LGE was recognized in the “Video (Non-Commercial) – Single” category for its 2019 brand video: “LGE Stands for You.” The video features local scenery from Cobb and Cherokee counties, including the historic Marietta Square and scenes from the annual Big Shanty Festival, as well as actual LGE staff members. LGE partnered with Southend Films, an Atlanta film company run by Cobb County locals Nathan Cheuvront and Joey Thompson, to produce the video.
LGE was recognized in the “Website” category for its 2019 overhaul of its intranet platform. This was an almost year-long project spearheaded by LGE’s instructional designer Terakh Tyndal, who coincidentally also serves as one of the stars of LGE’s 2019 brand video. LGE partnered with IC Thrive to build the new intranet, which was strategically designed to improve the productivity and efficiency of LGE’s internal communication efforts.
For more information, visit LGEccu.org.
