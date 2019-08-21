On Aug. 20, Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union celebrated the official grand opening of its new Alpharetta branch.
The location, in Suite 104 at 2855 Old Milton Parkway, is LGE's 13th branch overall and the second in Fulton County.
The event included a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, entertainment from local radio station B98.5 and free tacos for attendees from The Queso Truck, courtesy of LGE.
Both Chris Leggett, president and CEO of LGE, and Kali Boatright, president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber, gave remarks about the new location. Notable members of the Greater North Fulton community were also in attendance, including Sen. Brandon Beach, Greater North Fulton Chamber chairman-elect Alan Najjar and City of Alpharetta director of economic development Matt Thomas.
Tim Henderson, a seasoned financial services professional with more than 10 years of experience, is the manager of the new Alpharetta location. Linda Coyle is LGE's lead business development officer in the Greater North Fulton area, serving both the Alpharetta and Roswell branches.
For more information, visit LGEccu.org.
