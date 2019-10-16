Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union is an official Champion of the Cyber Readiness Program.
LGE recently aligned with the Cyber Readiness Institute as an official member of the Cyber Readiness Champions network. As a Champion, LGE makes member businesses, vendors and the public aware of the Cyber Readiness Program - a credible, freely available way for users to learn about cybersecurity basics and take actionable steps to reduce risk.
The Cyber Readiness Program combines an online guide with downloadable tools and resources to cover hot button topics like authentication/passwords, software updates, phishing and USBs/removable media. Users can also access a Cyber Readiness Starter Kit for free cybersecurity basics resources before fully joining the program.
“Information security is crucial not only for financial institutions like LGE, but for all businesses," said Stanley Hixon, LGE’s director of information security. "We’re proud to align with the Cyber Readiness Institute to make actionable cybersecurity resources accessible to even the smallest of businesses.”
For more information, visit lgeccu.org/cyber.
