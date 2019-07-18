Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union announced a multi-year agreement for managed cloud services.
Cresa Global Inc.’s C3 service line provided consultation in LGE’s analysis of several options to house its mission critical applications and computing infrastructure.
After evaluating alternatives for LGE’s IT infrastructure and cloud computing options, LGE chose INAP, a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity.
Cresa C3 evaluated five data centers and managed hosting providers in Atlanta, down-selecting three to compete for its Private Cloud and Disaster Recovery computing environment. After extensive evaluation and negotiations, INAP was selected to meet all of LGE’s technology requirements.
“Before consulting with Cresa C3, LGE had an on-premise data center that they planned to either rebuild in their new headquarters or move to a cloud computing environment,” said Jason Jones, Cresa C3 service line leader. “My team was brought in to evaluate options and provide expertise in selecting a strategic vendor to meet their needs.”
“Cresa C3 provided industry leading expertise in colocation evaluation and solutions assessment which was valuable in systematically navigating through our vendor selection process,” said Murali Krishnan, CIO of LGE Community Credit Union.
With counsel from Cresa C3, LGE considered more cost efficient and effective solutions for its computing services, saving them significant IT operational costs. It also provided the tools to advance its technology capabilities to a new level.
For more information, please visit cresa.com or www.lgeccu.org.
