Levine & Riedling LLC, a Marietta-based law firm, has changed names to Georgia Wills, Trusts and Probate Firm LLC as of Jan. 1.
According to the partners, Dawn Levine and Amanda Riedling, they elected to change the name to make it easier for potential clients to find them. The firm focuses exclusively on probate, estate planning and adult guardianship and conservatorship. That practice focus will continue with the new firm.
Prior to the inception of Levine & Riedling, Dawn Levine and Amanda Riedling spent their entire legal careers in these practice areas. Levine for nearly 14 years and Riedling for nearly nine.
One other significant change at the firm is a large shift to mostly flat fee work.
The legal team is rounded out with Chelsey Boatman, associate and lifelong Cobb resident. Support staff include Desiree Horlbeck and Paige Walden.
For more information, call 770-795-4992.
