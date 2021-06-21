During the Southeast Credit Union Conference and Expo on June 18, the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates recognized three institutions with its 2020 Credit Union of the Year awards for credit unions with more than $500 million in assets.
Among them were Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union led by CEO Hank Halter.
The Credit Union of the Year award is presented to the all-around best the industry has to offer. These credit unions have accomplished outstanding achievements in the areas of daily operations, financial prowess and community outreach.
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates represents 323 credit unions in Georgia, Alabama and Florida with a combined total of more than $137 billion in assets and more than 10.6 million members.
For more information, visit www.LSCU.coop.
