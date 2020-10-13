The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates recently recognized United Methodist Connectional Federal Credit Union in Marietta with its 2019 Credit Union of the Year award for credit unions with up to $100 million in assets.
United Methodist Connectional Federal Credit Union, chartered in 1960, serves the clergy, laity and employees of the United Methodist Church in Georgia, Florida and south Alabama.
The credit union was one of nine credit unions honored with 2019 Credit Union of the Year awards. Three winners were selected from each state in the LSCU footprint – Alabama, Florida and Georgia. One winner from each state was selected from three different asset-size categories. The League announced each of these winners via its social media Oct. 13.
For more information, visit www.lscu.coop.
