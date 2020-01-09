Nominations are now open for the 2020 – 2021 Leadership Cobb class.
The program is an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the many strenghts of Cobb County, while connecting with fellow professionals throughout the year.
Leadership Cobb develops leadership skills and knowledge through its programs and tours, comprised of lectures and dialogue sessions with guest speakers, as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community. Participants are introduced to a variety of viewpoints that illustrate the array of economic, political, educational and social factors at work in the county.
The Leadership Cobb program year requires a significant commitment of time and energy. All nominations must be submitted by Feb. 10. Once nominated, individuals will be sent a full application for completion.
For more information, contact Ashley Ward at award@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2346.
