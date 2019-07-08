Leadership Cobb has selected 50 new participants for the 2019-2020 class.
Leadership Cobb is a leadership development program focused on personal and professional growth through awareness, community resources and the social, political and economic needs of the community at large.
The 2020 Class are Julia Ayers of Kennesaw State University; Diane Benson-Brown of Embassy Suites Atlanta Galleria; Kim Blass of Marietta City Schools; Scott Cline of Ruby-Collins Inc.; Pam Conner of City of Powder Springs; Nancy Couch of Graphic Vision Inc.; Daniel Cummings of City of Marietta; Jason Cunningham of Croy Engineering; Katina Cunningham of C3 Innovations LLC; Andrew Dill of Lockheed Martin; Matt Eyrich of LOUD Security Systems; Fran Friedrich of Renasant Bank; Bradley Fulkerson of Transwestern; Andy Gaines of Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre; Lindsay Gardner of Office of the District Attorney - Cobb County; Carl Garner of Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs; Jeff Goldberg of Resurgens Orthopaedics; Brad Gubler of Ascendia Advisors LLC; Kellie Hill of Magistrate Court of Cobb County; Lindsay Hill of Southern Company Gas; Gerlda Hines of Georgia Department of Human Services; Michele Howard of Cobb Chamber; Jon Ingram of Atlanta Area Council - Boy Scouts of America; Christian Jacobsen of Macallan Construction; Kristi Janman of Nothing Bundt Cakes; Vanita Keswani of Cobb Travel & Tourism/Cobb Arts Vibe; Gilles LaMarche of Life University; Katie Leonard of Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery LLC; Juliana Lindley of Freckled & Blue Kitchen; Barbara LoRusso of LoRusso Law Firm; John Loyd of Crestline Engineering/Loyd Development Services; Fallon McClure of The Law Offices of Fallon F McClure; Billy Miles Jr. of Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers; Rachel Miller of Georgia Southern University; Kevin Milman of Cobb EMC; Jamie Moody of The Bottoms Group LLC; Kevin Nicholas of Ingenious Med; Rosan Petrillo of Kaiser Permanente of Georgia; David Quiroga of AMB Sports + Entertainment; LeAnne Richards of Colgate Palmolive Company; Natalie Rutledge of Communities In Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County; Geoffrey Schmidt of Atlanta Braves Baseball Club; Chris Sizemore of Creative Mischief; Joe Stockman of Raise The Bar Business Coaching & Consulting; Brian Sullivan of St. Benedict's Episcopal School; Bill Tanks of Cobb County Government; Dan Timko of Timko Holdings LLC; Stephen Vault of WellStar Health System; and Bill Volckmann of Cobb County Government; and Carly Westcott of The Home Depot.
The 2020 class will be led by co-chairs Melissa Perignat of Holt Ney Zatcoff & Wasserman and Mike DeWitt of Brightworth Financial; and vice co-Chairs Wendy Bunch of RE/MAX Pure and Matt Teague of Walton Communities.
For more information, contact Ashley Ward at award@cobbchamber.org.
