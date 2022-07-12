Leadership Cobb, one of the Cobb Chamber’s premier leadership development programs, has selected 54 new participants for the 2022-2023 class.
They are:
- Val Akopov of Wellstar Health System
- Alex Almodovar of the City of Acworth
- Tiffany Barney of the Cobb County School District
- Megan Benvenuto of Northwest Family YMCA
- Chris Britton of Brasfield & Gorrie
- Flynn Broady of the Office of the District Attorney Cobb Judicial Circuit
- Daniel Browne of Georgia Tech Research Institute
- Ann Burris of the Georgia Department of Human Services
- Stacey Chapman of CROFT & Associates
- Robin Cheramie of Kennesaw State University
- Braxton Cotton of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office
- Stephanie Cox of Cobb Chamber/SelectCobb
- Michael Cunningham of Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services
- Chad Curry of 41 South Creative
- Ross Dicken II of Cobb EMC
- Joy Doss of The Doss Firm LLC
- Corey Ferguson of T. Dallas Smith & Company
- Lara Ferreira of The Third Door & Temperance Trailers
- Marla Ferrell of Genuine Parts Company
- Jordan Fessehaie of Delta Air Lines
- Lynn Flanders of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority
- Matt Giddens of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia
- Joseph Goldstein of Goldstein’s Inc.
- Michael Gordon of Mauldin & Jenkins
- Tim Gould of the City of Smyrna
- Christopher Hansard of the Superior Court of Cobb County
- Ashley Jenkins of Gas South
- Bobby Johnson of Johnson & Alday LLC
- Sheree Knowles of HRKS
- Jessica Lee of the Atlanta Braves
- Joseph Malbrough of The UPS Store Smyrna
- Taneesha Marshall of the Federal Aviation Administration
- Felicia McDade of Salesforce
- Tamie Montgomery of Walton Communities
- Komal Patel of Lockheed Martin
- Drew Raessler of the Cobb County Department of Transportation
- Taylor Rambo of Sew Dreams Come True
- Amy Reeves of Wellstar Medical Group Pediatrics at Brookstone
- Adam Ross of the Cumberland CID
- Mike Schroeder of 1885 Grill
- Cobb County Commisisoner Monique Sheffield
- Jennifer Stanley of Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Falecia Stewart of Must Ministries Inc.
- Sean Stewart of Kaiser Permanente
- Lydia Stinson of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- Lisa Sunday of SouthState Bank
- Andrea TheoJohn of The ADS Agency
- Chris Thomas of Chick-fil-A Inc.
- Dennette Thornton of Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment
- Hillary Thrower of The Home Depot
- Aimee Turner of Croy Engineering
- Michael Urbina of Urbina Law Firm LLC
- Bobby Van Buren of The Insurance Gurus
- Chris Young of Accenture LLP
This year’s class will be led by Co-Chairs Holly Quinlan of Cobb Travel & Tourism and Sam Olens of Dentons, and Vice Co-Chairs Betsy Madrerohon of Capital City Bank and Brian Marcos of City of Smyrna Fire Department. “Together We Can” is the 2023 class theme and a tool to emphasize the importance of community and remind the class that with every program day, together anything is possible.
For more information, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.