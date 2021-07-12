Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s premier leadership development program, has selected 50 new participants for the 2021-2022 class.
Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together diverse business and community leaders for a 10-month journey focused on personal and professional growth. The program accomplishes this through leadership training, teambuilding, and educational experiences highlighting our community’s greatest success stories and most significant ongoing challenges.
The 2022 Class:
♦ Jeremy Abernathy of Abernathy Ditzel Hendrick Bryce LLC
♦ Waseem Ahmed of Lockheed Martin
♦ Callie Andrews of Wellstar Health System
♦ Odessa Archibald of Georgia Power
♦ Daneea Badio-McCray of Marietta Police Department
♦ Eric Baker of Eric Baker & Associates, Keller Williams First Atlanta
♦ Maranie Brown of T3
♦ Scott Bryant of Kennesaw State University
♦ Ross Cannon of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC
♦ Cynthia Cox of Cobb & Douglas Public Health
♦ Nick Dawe of Cobb Fire and Emergency Services
♦ Kristen Delaney of Cobb EMC
♦ Allie Donahue of Bennett Thrasher
♦ T.J. Ferguson of Dell Technologies
♦ Jessica Gill of Habitat for Humanity Northwest Metro Atlanta
♦ Sonya Grant of CobbWorks Inc.
♦ Anna Griffin of randconstruction corporation
♦ Karen Hill of Hm Plumbing
♦ Latonia P. Hines of Cobb District Attorney’s Office
♦ Luci Hogue of Bull Realty
♦ Bridges Holmes of The Adecco Group
♦ Marty Hughes of City of Kennesaw
♦ Leroy Tre’ Hutchins of Cobb County School Board
♦ Wes Jackson of Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP
♦ Drew Kelley of Brasfield & Gorrie
♦ Nicole Lawson of United Way of Greater Atlanta
♦ Alan Levine of The Law Office of Alan J. Levine
♦ Brad Meriwether of Atlanta Braves
♦ Brendan Murphy of Magistrate Court of Cobb County
♦ Titus Nichols of Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group
♦ Matt Patterson of Roof Solutions
♦ Tricia Patterson of Marietta City Schools
♦ Katie Pearson of Northside Hospital
♦ Lori Phillips of Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery
♦ Brian Sanders of About You Family Medicine
♦ Kerri Sauer of Fannie Mae
♦ Earl Smith of CROFT & Associates
♦ Wes Smith of SouthState Bank
♦ Reggie Snyder of Taylor English Duma LLP
♦ Shawn Strohpaul of Bank of America
♦ Debbie Thatch of Coastal States Bank
♦ Roz Tucker of Atlanta Regional Commission
♦ Sasha Ugi of Croy Engineering
♦ Felicia Wagner of Cobb Schools Foundation
♦ Becky Westenberger of Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
♦ Jud Whitney of HD Supply
♦ Eric Widner of LOUD Security Systems Inc.
♦ Thomas Williams of Kaiser Permanente
♦ Kimberly Williamson of Cox Enterprises
♦ David Younker of Gregory Doyle Calhoun & Rogers
This year’s class will be led by co-chairs Wendy Bunch of RE/MAX Pure and Matt Teague of Walton Communities, and vice co-chairs Holly Quinlan of Cobb Travel & Tourism and Sam Olens of Dentons.
“All Access, Access All” is the 2022 class theme and an invitation to utilize Leadership Cobb as an all-access pass to the community and to each other. Throughout the year, participants will be encouraged to be all in and intentional in their approach to the program, to look for opportunities to support others, and to create a better Cobb for all.
For more information, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.
