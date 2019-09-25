Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that partner Bryan P. Tyson has been appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Appellate Practice and Educational Resource Center Inc.
Established in 1988, the Georgia Resource Center is responsible for ensuring that all of Georgia's death sentenced prisoners have meaningful and vigorous representation. It provides free, high quality representation to indigent death-sentenced Georgia prisoners in state and federal habeas corpus proceedings, challenging their capital convictions and death sentences.
At Taylor English, Tyson focuses his practice on civil and appellate litigation in state and federal courts, election law and government. He previously served as the executive director of the Georgia Public Defender Council. He served as a member of the Indigent Defense Committee of the State Bar of Georgia and previously chaired the Appellate Practice Section. He also served on the Governors Appellate Jurisdiction Review Commission in 2015.
He earned his law degree from Oak Brook College of Law.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
