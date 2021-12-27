An industrial laundromat which plans to open up a new Austell facility landed a 10-year tax break this month from the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority.
Approved in Cobb Superior Court earlier this month, the abatement means that Crown Health Care Laundry Services won’t pay any taxes on up to $11 million worth of machinery and equipment during its first year in operation (Crown will continue to pay taxes on the real estate itself, which totaled just over $91,000 in 2021).
In year two, Crown will pay 10% of its taxes on the machinery and equipment. In year three, it’ll pay 20%; in year four, it’ll pay 30%, and so on, until reaching 100% of its tax rate in a decade’s time.
In exchange, Crown is expected to immediately bring 90 jobs to the area by February, 125 by next December, and 225 within two years, according to the memorandum of understanding between the company and the redevelopment authority. Those jobs, according to Doug Stoner, redevelopment authority chairman, will start at a minimum of $15 an hour.
Located in the Six Flags Industrial Park south of I-20, the property consists of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse that’s currently sitting empty, Stoner said.
“The beauty for us is we get to bring jobs here, good paying jobs,” said Stoner.
Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, the Cobb location will add to Crown’s roster of nearly a dozen locations across the southeast, including a processing facility west of Valdosta and a distribution center in Atlanta.
“They've probably had several places they could have gone in the metro area,” Stoner added. “They’re in a lot of our adjoining states, and they do service some of metro Atlanta, but they’ve come to the conclusion they need to put a permanent facility here to be able to not only maintain the market they have, but to go after more markets.”
Stoner said a study commissioned from Georgia Tech’s Center for Economic Development Research found the deal will be a net positive for the county and the Cobb Board of Education, even with the tax break. The county is expected to collect about $142,000 in net tax revenue over the decade, with the school board collecting just over $200,000.
Part of the positive increase in tax revenue from the county also comes from an estimated $5 million in improvements that Crown is expected to make to the real estate itself.
The redevelopment authority, meanwhile, receives a one-time fee of just under $37,000 from Crown for securing the agreement, which will be paid into the authority’s general account.
