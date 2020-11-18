Landmark Properties announced plans for four new student housing projects, including The Retreat at Kennesaw near Kennesaw State University.
The Kennesaw development is a cottage-style apartment community just half a mile from KSU’s main campus.
It will have 173 units with floorplans ranging from one bedroom to six bedrooms, for a total of 681 beds. In addition to each bedroom having a private bathroom, units will also include quartz countertops, hardwood-style laminate floors, large closets and ample cabinet space. The community features covered parking, a resort-style swimming pool, grilling area, beach volleyball court, fitness center and 24-hour study lounge.
It is scheduled for delivery in fall 2021.
For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.
