Pamela Whitten, president of Kennesaw State University, will join the Cobb Chamber and the Cobb County business community for the November Marquee Monday event at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Nov. 9.
Whitten was named KSU’s fifth president on June 12, 2018. As president, she has made improving the student education experience her top priority—enhancing the availability of in-demand courses, growing summer enrollment, initiating new faculty and advisor hiring, creating scholarships and strengthening the research capacity of the university. With more than 8,100 freshman in the class of 2024, KSU has the largest freshman class enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs in the state of Georgia — and an overall student body of 40,900.
Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the program starting at 11:45 a.m. Limited in-person attendance is available until Nov. 4. Virtual registration is open until the day of, at no cost for Chamber members and $5 for general admission. Walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org.
