A Woodstock production company founded by Kennesaw State University graduate Kevin Keegan has filmed Sam Burchfield's latest music video, "Sands of Old Cities."
Keegan, freelance director and owner of Woodlot Media, took on the project for Burchfield, a South Carolina-raised folk artist who has called Atlanta home since attending UGA.
"When the pandemic began, all productions were shut down like everything else. It seemed like the perfect time to start reaching out to people and gear up for future projects rather than sitting idly by," Keegan said.
Keegan sourced props, painted furniture, aged newspapers and debris, distressed curtains for over a month to match the look he wanted. Largely inspired by Atlanta-based shows like "The Walking Dead" and games like "The Last of Us," Keegan and crew turned Atlanta's Studio C-41 into a post-apocalyptic apartment complete with remnants of Burchfield's memories that help visualize the narrative of the song.
Keegan started Woodlot Media in 2018 and recently graduated from KSU with a degree in Media and Entertainment and a minor in film studies. He has produced his first short film, "Dear Tori," which wrapped March 9, 2020.
The video for "Sands of Old Cities" premiered on YouTube March 25 and the single is set to release on all digital platforms March 26.
For more information, visit https://woodlotmedia.com.
