In collaboration with the College of Professional Education at Kennesaw State University, the Cobb Chamber will have a free webinar on April 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The webinar is part of a series modeled after KSU’s award-winning Executive Leadership Program. Dan Stotz, M.S., CPI, assistant dean of Strategic Partnerships at KSU, will help participants take their leadership skills to the next level.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Webinar-Wednesday-Leadership-Excellence-Part-4-Leader-as-Change-Agent-9430/details.
