Supply chain innovation leader KNAPP recently held the grand opening of their Phase 1 facility expansion in Kennesaw.
Fueled by major projects in grocery, retail, healthcare and eCommerce sectors, the $7M initial investment is the first step in expanding U.S. operations to meet the rapidly growing demand in North America.
Including office space for up to 250 employees, the facility has added space for 400 employees and a 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art automated parts warehouse, including KNAPP’s OSR Shuttle Evo – as well as expanded parts and customer service capabilities.
KNAPP, whose North American headquarters are in Atlanta, is a global market leader in warehouse logistics and automation with over 43 locations and 4,500 employees worldwide.
For more information, visit www.knapp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.