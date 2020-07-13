The Cobb Executive Women presented its 2020 Woman of Distinction Award to Kim Gresh, president of S.A. White Oil Company, at the Cobb Chamber’s July Marquee Monday event.
The Woman of Distinction Award, formerly known as the Glass Ceiling Award, has been given annually since 1991 to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through her professional endeavors, community involvement and social responsibility, thereby supporting and advancing her community and respective field.
“We’re thrilled to honor Kim with the Woman of Distinction Award,” said Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president & CEO. “She gives selflessly to her community and industry, putting others first and ensuring no woman is left behind in the workplace. Kim represents the best of what Cobb County has to offer.”
As president of S.A. White Oil Company, fuel supplier for the greater Atlanta area and Georgia’s first supplier of biodiesel, Gresh has made a name for herself in a male-dominated industry. She was the first female board member for both the Georgia Oilmen’s Association and Conoco Phillips National Marketer Council.
Also dedicated to serving outside the workplace, Gresh is a tireless community servant who has made a tremendous impact on the community.
She is actively involved with and serves on the Board of Directors for the Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, liveSAFE Resources, Cobb Community Foundation, Gateway Marietta CID, Sweetwater Mission, Boy Scouts of America Atlanta Area Council and the Wellstar Foundation Board of Trustees. She has received numerous awards and recognitions, including Cobb Citizen of the Year, Marietta Citizen of the Year, YWCA’s Woman of the Year, Rotarian of the Year, Siegel Institute’s Phenomenal Woman of the Year and Marietta School’s Alumnus of the Year.
