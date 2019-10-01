thyssenkrupp Elevator announced that Kevin Lavallee has assumed the role of CEO for thyssenkrupp Elevator North America.
Lavallee will be based out of the company’s new North American headquarters in the Cumberland area next to The Battery Atlanta. The three-building complex will include a 420-foot-tall Innovation and Qualification Center, which will be home to the tallest elevator test tower in the Western Hemisphere.
Lavallee is a highly respected elevator industry executive and follows interim CEO, Steve Wedge, who transitions back to his role as chief financial officer.
He spent most of his career serving in roles of increasing responsibility within thyssenkrupp Elevator starting in the early 1990s, when he worked for Canadabased Northern Elevator — which was acquired by thyssenkrupp. Between 2000 and 2011, he served as president for thyssenkrupp Elevator in Canada, Australia and the U.S. New England region.
After pursuing an opportunity outside the elevator industry, he returned in 2019, as the global head of field for thyssenkrupp Elevator, where he has field operations oversight over 50,000 employees in 65 countries. He will continue in this role in addition to his responsibilities as CEO North America.
