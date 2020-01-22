Attorney Kevin Ketner of Vinings has joined Penn Law specializing in the areas of product liability, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, childhood sexual abuse and complex civil litigation.
Ketner, who worked as a summer associate with the firm in 2018, joins six other attorneys at Penn Law including - Darren Penn, Laura Penn, Bill Ballard, Alexandra “Sachi” Cole, Jim Seifter and Scott Patterson.
He graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and competed as a scholarship athlete on the track and cross country teams. He received his J.D. from the University of Georgia Law School and is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association.
While in law school, he worked as a Summer Fellow with UGA Law’s Wilbanks CEASE Clinic and as a Student Practitioner in the Morgan County District Attorney’s office. At the CEASE Clinic, he represented survivors of childhood sexual abuse in civil litigation against their abusers.
For more information, visit www.pennlawgroup.com or call 404-961-7655.
