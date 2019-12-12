Synovus Financial Corp., which has an office at 2841 Akers Mill Road SE in the Cumberland area, announced Kevin Blair as president, effective immediately.
Blair will continue in his role as chief operating officer, reporting directly to Synovus chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling. Blair previously served as the company’s chief financial officer and was promoted to COO in December 2018.
As president and COO, Blair will continue to lead the bank’s lines of business, as well as technology and operations. His expanded responsibilities include HR, credit administration and all other customer-facing support functions.
Blair joined Synovus as CFO in August 2016 after more than 20 years in the commercial banking industry. He earned a bachelor's degree in Management and Economics from James Madison University and an MBA from George Washington University. He is current chair of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley fundraising campaign and is on the Board of the Georgia Research Alliance.
In addition to his appointment, the company also announced the promotion of three top senior and executive leaders.
Deputy general counsel Mary Maurice Young has been named corporate secretary. She will lead the company’s corporate governance practices, including managing all board matters, ensuring board members are fully equipped and informed to fulfill their fiduciary duties to shareholders, and serving as a key resource to the board and senior management.
Chief compliance officer Gloria Banks has been named executive vice president and chief ethics officer. In her expanded role, Banks is responsible for developing compliance and ethics strategy, and directing and monitoring the company’s overall compliance and ethics programs. She is also responsible for ensuring the bank’s activities comply with all consumer regulatory standards. She will serve on the company’s executive management team.
Chief communications and corporate responsibility officer Alison Dowe has been named a company executive vice president. She leads internal and external communications, team enhancements, corporate responsibility and overall reputation management for Synovus.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus with approximately $48 billion in assets.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
