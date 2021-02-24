The City of Kennesaw announced that all staff members of their Department of Human Resources have completed the Crisis Coordinator Certification program.
Staff includes Director of Human Resources Brian Acker, Human Resources Generalist Patrick Ho and Benefits Administrator Kiel Cooper.
In today’s world, municipalities, counties, government entities, schools and businesses experience critical incidents that can escalate quickly into crises before leadership is aware and can intervene. This late notice is a common failure in the prevention or mitigation of crisis consequences and impacts.
As a result, GMA, ACCG and LGRMS worked with CrisisRisk to develop the Crisis Coordinator Certification Program. The Crisis Coordinator e-learning training and certification have been designed to familiarize a crisis coordinator in each local government entity with the information needed to recognize, identify, alert and support leadership before, during and after a crisis.
