The City of Kennesaw will recognize Derek Cox for recently completing and receiving his Certificate of Local Government Management at the regularly scheduled Mayor & Council meeting on Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The certificate is awarded by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government through the Management Development Program.
Cox has been with the City of Kennesaw since 2016. He serves as the city’s business license supervisor.
