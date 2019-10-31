Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Kennesaw Town Center, 620 Chastain Road in Kennesaw, recently hosted its 10-year anniversary and client appreciation party.
The 192-suite hotel is owned by TownPark Hotel Holdings LLC and managed by Commonwealth Hotel Collection. During the 10-year anniversary celebration, owner Kelly Schatz announced a full renovation beginning in 2020.
For more information, visit embassysuites.com or call 770-420-2505.
