The Atlanta Community Food Bank is relocating from its current facility on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, where it has been since the mid 1980s.
The new headquarters and warehouse will sit at the intersection of Redwine Road and Desert Drive in East Point.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes over 60 million pounds of donated grocery products a year to more than 600 nonprofit partner agencies that feed the hungry in 29 counties across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Leading global provider and innovator of postharvest preservation technology, KES Science & Technology Inc. in Kennesaw has supplied the new facility with AiroCide - a NASA developed food safety preventive controls air sanitation technology.
“Since 2012, we have had the distinct privilege of partnering with Feeding America and supplying over half of their 200 food bank facilities with our air sanitation system,” said John Hayman III, president and CEO of KES Science & Technology Inc. “When you consider 46 million people turn to the Feeding America network each year for help, we are humbled to help in this fight to end hunger.”
Many Feeding America Food Banks have shared they are realizing up to five more days of fresh produce shelf life thus greatly reducing food waste since implementing the AiroCide Air Sanitation technology.
For more information, visit www.kesair.com or contact Jimmy Lee at jlee@KesScience.com.
