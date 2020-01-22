The Kennesaw Business Association's Business Expo will be Feb. 25 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the KSU Continuing Education Center, Room 400 - 3333 Busbee Drive NW in Kennesaw.
The free event provides participants the opportunity to see local business leaders in a comfortable setting. It is also a way for busy professionals to achieve greater productivity and efficiency while growing their potential customer base. There will be free giveaways, coupons and light hors d’oeuvres.
For more information, contact JRM Management Services at 770-423-1330, visit kennesawbusiness.org or email Jonathan Jenkins at jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.