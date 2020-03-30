SK Commercial Realty, 900 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that former marketing director Kelly Neel has joined the brokerage team as an associate.
Neel will concentrate on tenant representation, leasing and be partnering with other SK agents according to Tom Kirbo, president of SK Commercial Realty.
For more information, call 404-252-1200 or visit www.skcr.com.
