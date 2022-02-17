From left are 2022 Cobb Chamber Chairwoman Britt Fleck, Cobb Chamber CEO Sharon Mason, Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, 2021 Powder Springs Citizen of the Year Kelly Fisk, South Cobb Area Council Director Delphine LaGroon and South Cobb Area Council Director Smith Peck.
The Cobb Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council has selected Kelly Fisk as its 2021 Powder Springs Citizen of the Year.
The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations.
The award was presented at the South Cobb Area Council luncheon at the Riverside EpiCenter.
Fisk has been an active citizen volunteer in the City of Powder Springs and its various organizations, including the Powder Springs Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, Keep Powder Springs Beautiful, Powder Springs Senior Citizen Center, the Citizens Police Academy and Parks Department Ambassador. Fisk also volunteers at the Veterans Outreach Cobb County Senior Center and has dedicated much of his time to serve and help improve the quality of life for this community.
Before retiring from the Marine Corps, he was Logistics Management Specialist with the Consolidated Storage Program, Logistics Services Management Center, and Marine Corps Logistics Command. After serving 20 years as an active-duty Marine, Fisk retired as a Master Sergeant in 2003 and continued to serve as a contractor and a Civilian-Marine in following years.
