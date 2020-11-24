Credit Union of Georgia announced the recognition of their business development officer Kathy Winiarczyk as the West Cobb Business Association’s Member of the Year.
The WCBA has nearly 150 members and selects one member each year who has gone above and beyond to be recognized for this award.
Winiarczyk started her involvement with the WCBA in 2019 working on special events. Credit Union of Georgia has supported the scholarship luncheon, networking events and more due to Winiarczyk’s involvement.
This year she currently serves as the 2020 president elect and is preparing to step into the role of president for 2021.
She also currently serves as a board member for the Marietta Police Athletic League, Marietta Business Association, Paulding Education Foundation and Marietta Schools Foundation.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.