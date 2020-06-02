Kaiser Permanente, which has locations in Cobb County, has released “Planning for the Next Normal at Work.”
The COVID-19 playbook will guide employers and businesses through health considerations they will need to address as they safeguard workplaces during the pandemic and prepare to bring employees back to traditional work environments.
As the nation’s largest nonprofit, integrated health system serving 12.4 million members, Kaiser Permanente provides health coverage to approximately 14,400 large and 74,000 small businesses.
The 98-page playbook includes information and guidance from trusted sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and county health departments, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It also provides details on how Kaiser Permanente will support its members across the health care delivery spectrum.
For more information, visit https://business.kaiserpermanente.org/thrive/resource-center/covid-19-return-to-work-playbook.
