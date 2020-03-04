Kaiser Permanente announced on Wednesday that 24 of its medical facilities, including two in Cobb County, have been awarded recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance Patient-Centered Medical Home Program, proving their commitment to quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.
The Cobb facilities are TownPark Comprehensive Medical Center and West Cobb Medical Center.
This recognition is the most widely adopted PCMH evaluation program in the country, with more than 13,000 facilities recognized annually nationwide. The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Osteopathic Association and others. The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement.
For more information, visit: https://www.ncqa.org/programs/health-care-providers-practices/patient-centered-medical-home-pcmh/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.