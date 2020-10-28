Kaiser Permanente Georgia, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that their Medicare Advantage plan received 5 out of 5 stars, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2021 Star Quality Ratings.
This is CMS’s highest rating.
CMS annually rates health plans on a 1 to 5 scale, with 5 being the highest, to provide beneficiaries with a way to assess Medicare plans based on the level of care and service delivery. Medicare health plans that earn 5 out of 5 stars can participate in a 5-star special election period and continue to enroll new individual Medicare members from Dec. 8 through Nov. 30 of the following year. Beneficiaries who want to change from their current Medicare health plan to a 5-star plan may switch once per year during the 5-star special election period.
For more information, visit kp.org/medicarestars or kp.org/Georgia.
