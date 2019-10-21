Kaiser Permanente, which has locations in Cobb County, announced an agreement with Humana Military to offer TRICARE Prime to TRICARE beneficiaries in metro Atlanta.
During TRICARE Open Season, which runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9, Kaiser Permanente will be available to about 60,000 TRICARE beneficiaries in metro Atlanta who are military retirees, under age 65, dependents of retirees or dependents of active duty personnel. The coverage will be effective beginning Jan. 1.
TRICARE, is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees and their families. Those enrolling in Kaiser Permanente’s TRICARE Prime option will receive health care within Kaiser Permanente facilities. Beneficiaries will maintain a relationship with Humana Military for eligibility, enrollment and benefits administration.
For more information, call 770-291-4430 or visit kp.org/tricare.
